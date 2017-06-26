HWY 191 under Loop 250 flooded - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

HWY 191 under Loop 250 flooded

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police Lights (Source: Raycom Media) Police Lights (Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Highway 191 under Loop 250 is flooded this morning. 

The area has about a foot or two of water following the early morning rain showers. 

If you have to go through that area try finding an alternate route. Don't risk flooding your vehicle or getting yourself into danger. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly