Lawmakers will meet for a special session next month

Governor Greg Abbott is bringing state lawmakers back to cover several topics. Abbott called a special session of the Texas Legislature next month. Lawmakers will discuss 20 different items including the controversial bathroom bill and property tax cuts.
Governor Greg Abbott is bringing state lawmakers back to cover several topics. Abbott called a special session of the Texas Legislature next month. Lawmakers will discuss 20 different items including the controversial bathroom bill and property tax cuts.
The Balmorhea State Park is closed after a lightning strike hit a power line during Friday night's storms.
The Balmorhea State Park is closed after a lightning strike hit a power line during Friday night's storms.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
While many people were out cleaning up after the storm damage, some were taking record of the aftermath.
While many people were out cleaning up after the storm damage, some were taking record of the aftermath.
A man Odessa man is dead after rolling his truck Friday night in Ector County at 9:45 p.m.
A man Odessa man is dead after rolling his truck Friday night in Ector County at 9:45 p.m.