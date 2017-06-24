Drone pilot films storm aftermath for local businesses in Midland

While many people were out cleaning up after the storm damage, some were taking record of the aftermath.

Friday storms brought heavy winds, rain and hail.

"It was horrible, it was very very scary," said Roger Coughlin with AV Workshop Productions. "I was really, really expecting the bad after it got going. You couldn't see nothing. Zero visibility. We could see that there was roofing in the street."

And with the rains gone Saturday, Coughlin was able to see through his lens. He's a drone pilot certified by the FAA and spent his Saturday filming storm damage.

"Obviously weather has a lot to do with it," he said. "Usually when they get their roof fixed or cars done, I come back and do the after pictures."

Coughlin is working with homeowners, roofing and insurance companies to film the aftermath of last night's storm. Hitting homes and local businesses, he's making sure he's not missing any major spots.

One spot he's filmed many aerial shots of is Grand Buffet on Louisiana Drive. When the storm came down, it also brought down the restaurant's roof with it. Roof debris was scattered all around the restaurant.

"Think it might've been a microburst or something like that," Coughlin said. "We could see there was roofing in the street. I said, 'Well, it came from somewhere.' On the way home, we could tell it [Grand Buffet] was the deal out in the street."

That's where Coughlin is a returning customer, where he hopes he's able to help out a business that serves him.

"I eat there all the time, when I don't know what I want to eat, this is where I go," he said. "I've always liked this place, that's one reason I'm doing this today, hopefully the owner will get a hold of me. If they want some pictures, I got them and video too."

The Grand Buffet will be closed until repairs and renovations are fixed.

To contact Coughlin for footage, contact him at (432) 697-0921 or visit his website.

