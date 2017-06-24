Odessa man killed in rollover crash in Ector County - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa man killed in rollover crash in Ector County

By Chelsey Trahan, Reporter
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Am Odessa man is dead after rolling his truck Friday night in Ector County at 9:45 p.m.

Authorities say Jose Hinostroza, 20, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado on Knox Avenue when he left the roadway, struck a curb and rolled.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

