Odessa man killed in rollover crash in Ector County

An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
While many people were out cleaning up after the storm damage, some were taking record of the aftermath.
While many people were out cleaning up after the storm damage, some were taking record of the aftermath.
A man Odessa man is dead after rolling his truck Friday night in Ector County at 9:45 p.m.
A man Odessa man is dead after rolling his truck Friday night in Ector County at 9:45 p.m.
The Balmorhea State Park is closed after a lightning strike hit a power line during Friday night's storms.
The Balmorhea State Park is closed after a lightning strike hit a power line during Friday night's storms.
Another hail storm left many areas of Midland residents and workers cleaning up the damages Saturday.
Another hail storm left many areas of Midland residents and workers cleaning up the damages Saturday.