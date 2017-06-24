Balmorhea State Park closed after lightning strike hits power line, damages water system

The Balmorhea State Park is closed after a lightning strike hit a power line during Friday night's storms.
The Balmorhea State Park is closed after a lightning strike hit a power line during Friday night's storms.
Another hail storm left many areas of Midland residents and workers cleaning up the damages Saturday.
Another hail storm left many areas of Midland residents and workers cleaning up the damages Saturday.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
The family for one of the victims in Thursday night's fatal accident put up a memorial for their loved one.
The family for one of the victims in Thursday night's fatal accident put up a memorial for their loved one.
A Texas college student has hilariously recreated her family pictures and replaced them with pictures of her chihuahua.
A Texas college student has hilariously recreated her family pictures and replaced them with pictures of her chihuahua.