Balmorhea State Park closed after lightning strike hits power line, damages water system

BALMORHEA, TX (KWES) -

The Balmorhea State Park is closed after a lightning strike hit a power line during Friday night's storms.

The strike damaged the park's water system. The park posted on their Facebook page saying the electric company will not be able to fix the water system until they repair the blown fuse on the power line.

The park may remain closed for the rest of the day. Stay with us for updates.

