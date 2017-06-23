Victim's brother in ice cream truck deadly accident: 'He didn’t deserve this'

Popsicle sticks and quarters, all that’s left of Thursday night’s deadly accident.

“I don’t know how he’s not here,” said Harvey Carrera, the brother of one of the victims.

The “he” Carrera is talking about, was his brother Angel Pierce, who Carrera said was one of the people in the ice cream truck who died in the crash.

“His wife called me this morning and let me know. She got a phone call from the owner himself of the ice cream truck and that’s how we found out,” said Carrera.

Carrera said the 27-year-old, soon-to-be father of two took the job for extra work and Thursday night was his first shift.

“He was a fighter. If he was able to get out that van, he would have got out that van. He was a soldier he would have got out that van,” said Carrera.

Less than 24 hours and the emotions are still too raw for Carrera and Pierce’s wife, who went to the site of the accident on Friday to put a memorial up for their loved one.

“It still hasn’t even set in yet. It still hasn’t even hit yet,” said Carrera.

Now the family must go through the difficult task of dealing with a pain they believed should never have happened.

“He didn’t deserve this. He was a great person. He’d give the shirt off his back to you if you needed it,” said Carrera.

Odessa Police arrested and charged Mark Garrett with three counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Donation for the family could be made to the West Acres Funeral home in Odessa.

