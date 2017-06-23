Eight families displaced following Midland storms

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl missing out of Corpus Christi.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
The family for one of the victims in Thursday night's fatal accident put up a memorial for their loved one.
Many people know the George W. Bush childhood home in Midland. It's become a Texas landmark that many Midlanders are proud of, but it soon could become a national landmark, all thanks to U.S. Representative Mike Conaway.
