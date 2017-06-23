Eight families displaced following Midland storms - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Eight families displaced following Midland storms

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Eight families cannot stay in their homes tonight after the roof collapsed at Chaparral Apartments in Midland. 

The City of Midland tells us The Red Cross is involved and the apartment manager is working to get the families into vacant units. 

We'll keep you up to date as this story develops. 

