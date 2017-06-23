Fire crews battling house fire in Midland

Fire crews in Midland are working to contain a house fire in the 700 block of Storey Ave.



It's unclear how the blaze started.



City officials tell us crews are working to keep it contained and away from nearby houses. Nine units have been called out.



We're also told everyone inside made it out safely and there are no injuries.



