George W. Bush Childhood Home could become national landmark

Many people know the George W. Bush childhood home in Midland. It's become a Texas landmark that many Midlanders are proud of, but it soon could become a national landmark, all thanks to U.S. Representative Mike Conaway.



Nestled on the corner of H St. and Ohio Ave. stands a little home filled with a lot of history.



"It's been home to two presidents, two governors, and a first lady," said Paul St. Hilaire, executive director. "They were very committed to their community."

Every year, thousands visit the George W. Bush Childhood Home from all over the country and world, but change could be on the way.

"We are looking forward to possibly being included or having some ties with National Park Service in order to preserve this home for future generations," said St. Hilaire.

Congressman Conaway is spearheading a bill to do a second study of the home's daily operations. The results will help the Parks Service decide if they benefit from taking over.

Right now, the park is a Texas landmark, but for the home's executive director, becoming a national landmark is just the next step to keeping Midland's history alive.

"In many places around the country, a lot of historic buildings have been torn down and there is kind of a revitalized effort to preserve many of these homes," said St. Hilaire. "It is wood and not sealed up as many homes are today. There is constant maintenance going on. We have some going on right now as a matter of fact."

The home also gives many Midlanders a sense of pride knowing a president grew up right in their backyard.

"It's been well received over the years. The people in the community are very generous in their support. We just want to be able to continue this for several generations more," said St. Hilaire.

Right now, the George W. Bush Childhood Home is privately funded by donations and their foundation. The study will likely take a few years before the National Park Service decides whether or not to grant the home a national landmark.

“George W. Bush’s childhood home is a historic property that tells a tale of two presidents, two governors and two first ladies,” said Rep. Conaway. “The home is currently a museum that is open to the public, and my legislation takes the next step towards the home achieving the status of a national historic landmark. It’s important that we preserve this significant piece of history to ensure that future generations will have the same opportunity to get a glimpse into the lives of the members of the Bush family.”

