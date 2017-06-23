Over 11,000 customers remain in the dark after power outage in Midland

The severe weather across the area is causing power outages.

Over 11,659 customers are currently without power across the city of Midland.

We're told there are currently 90 outages in the area.

For the latest on outages, visit the ONCOR Stormcenter website at http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html.

