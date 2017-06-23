Extra power crews headed to Permian Basin to assist with outages

According to Sue Mercer with ONCOR, crews from Metroplex are headed to the area to assist with power restoration.

As of 9 p.m., there were just over 9,900 customers without power across the ONCOR system, with 6,703 customers in Midland and 2,390 customers in Odessa.

Mercer tells us they are working as quickly as they can to restore power to their customers.

We're told power poles are snapped all over town.

ONCOR is reminding residents and customers to think safety. If you see a power line down, call 911 immediately or the ONCOR outage desk at 1-888-313-4747. Do not approach any power lines on the ground at any time.

For the latest on outages, visit the ONCOR Stormcenter website at http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html.

Sharyland Utilities is also reporting numerous outages across the area with 1,182 customers affected in Midland and just under 600 customers without power in Glasscock County.

For the latest on outages from Sharyland, visit http://www.sharyland.com/outage/.

