Severe storm strikes in Hobbs, N.M.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo from inside the Albertson's store on North Grimes. You can see the daylight coming through the tiles in the roof. (Source: Bryan Coltrane/Facebook)
HOBBS, NM (KWES) -

Lots of damage reports are starting to come in from the city of Hobbs.

The National Weather Service is reporting that Millen Drive, east of Highway 18, is closed due to flooding. They are also reporting that numerous vehicles are floating on the sides of the road and there are ongoing water rescues in the area.

We're also receiving reports that a large section of the roof at Albertson's on North Grimes has been blown off.

Here's some video we received from a viewer:

Numerous power outages are also being reported across the city. At last check, 28 outages are affecting 273 customers, according to Xcel Energy. 

