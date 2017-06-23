Border Patrol agents seize over 1,500 pounds of marijuana

Border Patrol agents from the Big Bend Sector made a very large drug bust on Thursday afternoon.

We're told a total of 1,537 pounds was seized from a 2003 Ford F-150 truck, about 20 miles southeast of Alpine.

Authorities said the load was intercepted when agents were conducting patrols near a remote ranch road outside of Alpine. Agents picked up tire-tracks that traversed through several ranch areas, eventually leading to the pick-up.

A stop was then made on the truck and agents found the large load of narcotics in the back seat. A subject was taken into custody at the scene in connection with the seizure.

“Drug seizures of this magnitude are not only noteworthy, but can also make an impact on smuggling practices as a whole in the west-Texas corridor,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jesse Shaw.

The marijuana, vehicle and suspected smuggler were taken to a Border Patrol Station and processed. The value of the load is estimated roughly at $1.2 million.

We're told this is one of the largest marijuana seizures to date in 2017 for the Border Patrol.



