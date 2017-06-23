Consider This: George W. Bush Childhood Home Study Act

The George W. Bush Childhood Home is a remarkable attraction for the Tall City.

This week U.S. Representative Mike Conaway reintroduced a resolution that would endeavor an analysis to make the home a national historical landmark and part of the National Park System.

Conaway stated that the home “tells the tale of two presidents, two governors, and two first ladies.”

Consider This: While designation could be years away, the opportunity to have the home recognized at this level is huge for Midland.

The George W. Bush Childhood Home is more than just a museum, it's a step back in time that revisits the legacy and upbringing of the Bush Family and the place they call home.

