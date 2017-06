The Midland RockHounds will be without Tyler Marincov's big bat.

According to team officials, he broke his left hand on Wednesday after he was hit by a pitch at Frisco.

He went to The Oakland Athletics facility in Arizona to have surgery.

He is expected to return to the line up in 6-8 weeks.

This season, he is batting .275 with 49 RBIs.

