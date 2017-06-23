Some Odessa residents will be without water on Tuesday

The City of Odessa is reporting some residents will be without water on Tuesday, June 27.

We're told residents in the 800 to 1400 blocks of North Jackson Ave. and on Hancock Avenue between 8th Street and 15th Street will be without water.

The City of Odessa said utility crews will need to shut off water service in order to repair four broken water valves in the area.

City officials said the water will be shut off at 8 a.m. and repairs are expected to take six hours.

If you have any questions about this repair, you can contact (432) 368-3523 or (432) 368-3524.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.