Odessa Fire-Rescue Fire Chief announces retirement

The Odessa fire chief with Odessa Fire-Rescue has announced his retirement.

Fire Chief Roger Boyd will retire on July 12, 2017.

Boyd has over 40 years of service to Odessa Fire-Rescue and served as chief for the past eight years.

“Chief Boyd will be missed. He has been asset to not only the fire department, but also to the City and the citizens. His leadership style has earned the respect of many people,” said City Manager Richard Morton.

We're told Assistant Fire Chief John Alvarez will serve as interim Fire Chief beginning July 13.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.