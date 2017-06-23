Record high temperature set in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KWES). (Source: KWES).
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The heat is definitely on across the Permian Basin.

According to the National Weather Service in Midland, a record high temperature of 103 degrees was set at the Midland International Air and Space Port on Friday afternoon.

We're told this breaks the old record of 102 set back in 1953, 1972 and 1990.

Stay cool out there.

