Midland Fire Department contains chemical fire at X-Chem

The Midland Fire Department has contained a fire at X-Chem Inc.

We're told the department responded to a chemical fire at the 8200 block of Highway 191 at around 9:20 this morning.

The fire was out in about five minutes and a Hazmat team was called out to help.

Fortunately, no one was injured or in danger at any time.

The cause is still under investigation.

