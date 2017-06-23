Midland Fire Department contains chemical fire at X-Chem - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Fire Department contains chemical fire at X-Chem

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Fire Department has contained a fire at X-Chem Inc. 

We're told the department responded to a chemical fire at the 8200 block of Highway 191 at around 9:20 this morning. 

The fire was out in about five minutes and a Hazmat team was called out to help.  

Fortunately, no one was injured or in danger at any time. 

The cause is still under investigation. 

