TX college student hilariously replaces family pictures with chihuahua

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday. Strong to severe storms are expected to pop up near a cold front this afternoon and evening.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
The heat is definitely on across the Permian Basin. According to the National Weather Service in Midland, a record high temperature of 103 degrees was set at the Midland International Air and Space Port on Friday afternoon.
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.
