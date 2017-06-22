Bond increased for man accused of intoxication manslaughter

UPDATE: Mark Cason Garrett was indicted Thursday by an Ector County judge on three counts of intoxication manslaughter and six counts of aggravated assault.

His bond was also raised to $250,000.

UPDATE: Odessa police has identified a third occupant of the van as Angel Pierce, 28, of Odessa. Garrett was additionally charged with a third count of intoxication manslaughter.

If he makes bail, conditions include home confinement, no alcohol or drugs, that Garrett wears a GPS monitor at all times that can detect alcohol and that he refrain from going to establishments that receive more than 51% of their sales in alcohol.

Garrett turned himself in and was placed under arrest Friday morning.

---------------

UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department has released the identities of two of the victims killed in a fiery Odessa crash last week.

The victims have been identified as Richard Jay Mackrell, 63, and Barbara Ann Mackrell, 46.

We're told the third victim's identity has not yet been released.

---------------

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly accident.

Mark Cason Garrett, 23, is being charged with three counts of intoxicated manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

We're told he was driving at a high speed while intoxicated at the time of the accident.

---------------

Three people are dead and four others are in the hospital following a fiery crash in Odessa on Thursday night.

We're told the crash happened at the intersection of Yukon Road and Tabosa Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

Police said an investigation revealed that a white van, which was an ice cream truck, was traveling westbound on Yukon Road approaching Tabosa Avenue. That's when a black Dodge Challenger, who was behind the white van, crashed into the van at a high rate of speed.

Police said both vehicles caught on fire after the collision.

We're told three people in the white van were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people in the Dodge Challenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We're told the case is currently being investigated as three counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Police said the identities of the victims will most likely be released on Friday.

Officials are expected to be on the scene for several more hours so drivers are being asked to avoid the area as Yukon Road is closed down from Grandview Ave. to Dawn Ave.

