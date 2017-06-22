3 killed, 4 injured in crash in north Odessa, being investigated as intoxication manslaughter

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly accident.

Mark Cason Garrett, 23, is being charged with three counts of intoxicated manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

We're told he was driving at a high speed while intoxicated at the time of the accident.

---------------

Three people are dead and four others are in the hospital following a fiery crash in Odessa on Thursday night.

We're told the crash happened at the intersection of Yukon Road and Tabosa Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

Police said an investigation revealed that a white van, which was an ice cream truck, was traveling westbound on Yukon Road approaching Tabosa Avenue. That's when a black Dodge Challenger, who was behind the white van, crashed into the van at a high rate of speed.

Police said both vehicles caught on fire after the collision.

We're told three people in the white van were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people in the Dodge Challenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We're told the case is currently being investigated as three counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Police said the identities of the victims will most likely be released on Friday.

Officials are expected to be on the scene for several more hours so drivers are being asked to avoid the area as Yukon Road is closed down from Grandview Ave. to Dawn Ave.

