Restaurant Report: No low performers week of Memorial Day

An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Odessa. Details are very limited at this time but Odessa police tell us the accident is located at Grandview Ave and Yukon Road.
Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Odessa. Details are very limited at this time but Odessa police tell us the accident is located at Grandview Ave and Yukon Road.
The week of Memorial Day was an extremely successful one for restaurants in Midland and Odessa.
The week of Memorial Day was an extremely successful one for restaurants in Midland and Odessa.
The Odessa police department welcomed six new officers today. They were sworn in at the MCM Elegante hotel in front of family and friends.
The Odessa police department welcomed six new officers today. They were sworn in at the MCM Elegante hotel in front of family and friends.
Texting and driving, almost everyone does it even though it is about to become illegal in Texas in the coming months. Two seconds is all it takes to change a life with a quick glance down.
Texting and driving, almost everyone does it even though it is about to become illegal in Texas in the coming months. Two seconds is all it takes to change a life with a quick glance down.