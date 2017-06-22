Restaurant Report: No low performers week of Memorial Day

The week of Memorial Day was an extremely successful one for restaurants in Midland and Odessa.



From May 29 – June 2, health inspectors in Midland and Ector Counties did not have any low performers for the week. However, both cities did have some top performers with perfect scores.



Here is a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Starbucks (5011 E. 42nd St.)

- 7-Eleven #114 (2700 Andrews Hwy.)

- Southern Maid Donuts (2820 Andrews Hwy.)

- Domino’s (960 E. 87th St.)



Here is a look at Midland’s top performers:



- Express Tunnel (1901 Big Spring St.)



