Brewster Co. Sheriff's Office searching for teen

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a teen.

Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.

Clemmer is approximately 5'7" tall, with short brown hair and green eyes.

We're told Clemmer was last seen in the Alpine area wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

We're told she was wearing a necklace with heart and dragon claw.

Police said she may possibly in the company of Andrew Brian Akers, 20.

Authorities believe that they may be in a black early 2000's model Ford Ranger and are possibly heading east on Interstate 20.

If you have any information, contact the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.