OPD academy graduates 6 officers

The Odessa police department welcomed six new officers today.



They were sworn in at the MCM Elegante hotel in front of family and friends. The new officers had to go through months of training in the academy before getting their diplomas.

Now they say they are prepared to patrol the streets and protect the citizens of Odessa.

New police officer Glenda Lomax said, “I’m looking forward to working here in the city of Odessa, working with my other police officers, standing by their side, protecting, serving and coming to aid if there is a need and assisting the community as they need it.”

