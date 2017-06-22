Insurance company: Inspecting about 200 damaged cars per day after storm

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
The Brewster County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a teen. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.
Texting and driving, almost everyone does it even though it is about to become illegal in Texas in the coming months. Two seconds is all it takes to change a life with a quick glance down.
A so-called alert circulating the internet claimed customers should not use debit cards at Walmart because their system had been compromised.
It might be mostly sunny skies, but a lot of us here in the Basin are still picking up the pieces of last week's severe weather. One insurance company set up shop and is inspecting almost 200 cars per day for claims at Ratliff Stadium.
