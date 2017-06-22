Insurance company: Inspecting about 200 damaged cars per day after storm

It might be mostly sunny skies, but a lot of us here in the Permian Basin are still picking up the pieces of last week's severe weather. One insurance company set up shop and is inspecting almost 200 cars per day for claims at Ratliff Stadium.



"We are going to stay here until we are no longer needed," said Rick Gieseler, team manager with State Farm.

Insurance companies have a big job in Odessa, examining the damage of hundreds of vehicles.

"We are seeing between say 160 to 200 vehicles a day right here at our facility here at Ratliff Stadium," said Gieseler.

State Farm is just one of a few companies at the stadium. They set up their catastrophe office last week and since then they've seen a steady flow of damaged cars.

"We try to emphasize with them because this is a new occurrence for a lot of you," said Gieseler. "I know you haven't had hail this size in quite a while."

It's already being called one of the most costly storms to hit the Midland-Odessa area, leaving behind about $35,009 vehicles with damage.

"We've seen broken windshields. We've seen large dents, especially in the hood, the panel, the roof, sunroof,"

The Insurance Council of Texas says although the damage is costly, insurance companies have no plans to raise rates, at least any time soon.

"We are trying to see vehicles as we can while we are here to get you a check in your hand, get your vehicle repaired, and get you back to where you were before the hail occurred," said Gieseler.

The insurance companies will remain on site at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

