Odessa Fire-Rescue offering child seat inspections

If you're a parent with a small child, the Odessa Fire-Rescue will be out tomorrow making sure your child's safety seat is properly installed.

All you have to do is drive by the Odessa fire station at 1100 West 2nd between 10 a.m. and noon.

They'll be looking to make sure your child's seat was not recalled and has all of its parts in tip-top shape. They'll even show you the best way to use and install the car seats.

If you want them to check your child's seat, you'll want to get there early, it's first come first serve.

