West of the Pecos Rodeo family night

The annual West of the Pecos Rodeo is already in full swing and will continue this weekend.



Tonight there's even a chance to give back to the people of Pecos. It's “tough enough to wear pink” night, with portions of the gate donated to the Pecos area cancer foundation.

It's also family night, meaning tickets are just $10, with kids under twelve getting in for $2.



You can find the Pecos Rodeo's full schedule by going through the News Links box.

