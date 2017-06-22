First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday.

Storms look to move into the area around 7 p.m. as a front drops in from the north. We could see hail around 1" in diameter and wind gusts around 60 mph.

It looks like this rain chance will favor the Permian Basin.

