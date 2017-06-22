Midland man arrested for injury to a child - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland man arrested for injury to a child

By Darby Brown, Digital Content Producer
Timothy Penn (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Timothy Penn (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department arrested a man after a five-month-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday evening.

Timothy Allen Penn, 28, was arrested for injury to a child after he told officers that he struck the child multiple times.

The child remains in critical condition, hospitalized with several serious injuries. 

