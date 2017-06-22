Missing child found in Odessa

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
The Midland Police Department arrested a man after a five-month-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday evening.
The Odessa Police Department says there's an accident at Maple Ave and University Blvd at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Four were taken to a hospital.
A cross country case of a missing child, was solved in Odessa on Tuesday. A family of a three-year-old child reported her missing and in danger out of Colorado.
The boil water notice for the Greater Gardendale Water Supply corporation has been lifted. We're told the water is safe to drink and everything is back to normal.
