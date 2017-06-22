Missing child found in Odessa

A cross country case of a missing child, was solved in Odessa on Tuesday. A family of a three-year-old child reported her missing and in danger out of Colorado.

She was found in a car with her mother and another man, and a collection of false documents. Albert Garza initially gave officers a false name when he was pulled over with Yajaira Avila and her daughter in the car.



A quick search of the vehicle found 15 fake documents, including nine social security cards, three fake ID's, and even a fake birth certificate.



Both Garza and Avila are facing felony false ID charges. That little girl was handed over to CPS to get her back to Colorado.

