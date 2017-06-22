Brewster Co. deputies seize truck transporting marijuana - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Brewster Co. deputies seize truck transporting marijuana

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Brewster Co. Sheriff's Office/ Facebook) (Source: Brewster Co. Sheriff's Office/ Facebook)
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Brewster County deputies and U.S. Border Patrol stopped a truck carrying a large amount of marijuana.

According to a Facebook post, the truck was trespassing on private property in North-Central Brewster County.

The case is still under investigation.  

