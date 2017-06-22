Transformer explodes in Ector County Courthouse - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Transformer explodes in Ector County Courthouse

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has cleared the scene after a transformer blew in the basement of the Ector County Courthouse. 

We're told police were called out at around 9:10 a.m. in reference to an explosion. 

When they arrived, they found it was just a transformer and no one was injured. 

