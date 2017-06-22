Midland-Odessa FC returns home after long road trip

Midland-Odessa FC will play in front of a home crowd for the first time in nearly a month.

They have been on a five game road trip that dates back to the end of May.

They already have clinched a playoff spot.

What does the team feel is its best strength?

Midfielder Maliq Cooper says. " I think our team chemistry is really coming together really well. We have not been together long but all of us are like brothers, its a good thing to go out on the field and fight for each other."

Forward Sergio Pinto says. " We are probably not doing what coach asks us to do. I think a good part of our team, is that we have been able to adapt to difficult situations and improve in second halves and finishing games."

" The guys are still really hungry even though we have lost a couple games, we wish we could have back. They are just itching to get back on the field and most importantly for me is we see it in the locker room and off the field. This group just gets along so well together, we have a really good comradery, great chemistry here and it will start paying off here pretty soon." Said head coach Matt Barnes.

This Saturday, Midland-Odessa FC will take on the Houston Dutch Lions FC.

The game will be played at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

Copyright. 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.