Falcon Basketball Star named conference co-male athlete of the year

U.T.P.B. Basketballs Daeshon Francis has been named the 2017 Lone Star Conference Co-Male Athlete of the Year.

The conference made the announcement Wednesday.

Francis helped the falcons win The Lone Star Conference regular season and the tournament championship.

He scored double figures in all but two games this season.

Francis shares the co-athlete of the year award with West Texas A&M Baseball player Marshall Kasowski.

