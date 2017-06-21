Congressman Mike Conaway defiant on his, others safety following last week's shooting

Since last week’s shooting of a Republican congressman, the rest of the capitol hill has rallied together.

Hearing the FBI found a list of six other congressmen the shooter had written down, safety is something West Texas congressman Mike Conaway isn’t thinking twice about.

NewsWest 9 reached out to his office to get his thoughts and he responded by saying: “While the FBI has not declared the list of Congressmen found on the shooter as a ‘hit-list’ of any sort, it is certainly unsettling. We will be reviewing security protocols moving forward, but we must not give a misguided, unstable individual the power to dictate the way we live our lives. We’ve got too much work that needs to be done on behalf of the American people to let this incident paralyze us in fear.”

Conaway thanked the Special Agents at the time.

The congressman has since gone back to work in D.C. continuing his duties with the Russia investigation.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.