Midland police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Since last week’s shooting of a Republican congressman, the rest of the capitol hill has rallied together. Hearing the FBI found a list of six other congressmen the shooter had written down, safety is something West Texas congressman Mike Conaway isn’t thinking twice about.
A semi carrying "cow guts" spilled its load on Slaton Highway around 4 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Lubbock Truck Sales.
The Midland Police Department needs your help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. We're told the robbery took place in the 4500 block of N. Garfield St. around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
In West Texas, severe weather can pop up at a moments notice, but preparations for disasters start ahead of time. For David Overton, amateur radio is a hobby that has some responsibility.
It's something many people deal with when they reach a certain age. Finding a job can be difficult when you're over 55.
