Midland police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

The Midland Police Department needs your help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.

We're told the robbery took place in the 4500 block of N. Garfield St. around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities said the suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, about 6' tall with no visible tattoos or identifying marks.

If you have any information, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #170620057.

