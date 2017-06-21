Fort Stockton Police Chief stepping down - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Fort Stockton Police Chief stepping down

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) -

Fort Stockton Police Chief Art Fuentes announced that today would be his last day as Chief of Police.

He made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

