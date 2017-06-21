The City of Kermit no longer has a charge on paper bags. That's after getting an ultimatum from the state.



The Kermit City Council voted to repeal the charge Monday night.



The state attorney general's office gave the city 60 days to do away with the ordinance last month or face a lawsuit.



Officials say violates state law which prohibits sales taxes on things like plastic bags.



The City of Kermit put the ban in place to reduce litter in town.



