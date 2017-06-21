The City of Kermit no longer has a charge on paper bags

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
An answer is expected this week to a question that has transfixed Washington: Does President Donald Trump have secret recordings of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.
Brewster County deputies and U.S. Border Patrol stopped a truck carrying a large amount of marijuana.
It’s been almost a decade since a consultant said some kind of baseball would be a good fit with downtown development.
The City of Kermit no longer has a plastic bag ban. That's after getting an ultimatum from the state.
