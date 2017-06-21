Agents find 8 illegal immigrants inside U-Haul truck near El Paso

Border agents rescued eight illegal immigrants from the back of a locked U-Haul truck over the weekend.



Agents discovered eight people were packed inside the truck with the temperature outside well over 100-degrees.



When they were discovered, one of the people inside was unconscious.



The seven others were dripping with sweat and suffering from the early stages of heat exhaustion.



The immigrants were treated by rescue workers before being turned over to Homeland Security.



The driver of the U-Haul is expected to face harsh penalties for putting those immigrants in such a dangerous situation.



