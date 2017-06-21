Oncor rolling out new power outage notification system

Oncor is rolling out with a new tool to help you during a power outage.

'My Oncor Alerts' is accessed through the Oncor website.



It allows you to report outages or any type of service request through your smart phone or computer and you don't need to call to wait for a representative.



If you're not home, the system alerts you through text, a call or e-mail to let you know if your home has an outage.



It will also tell you when your outage will be restored.



"Being able to push a proactive notification without a customer having to report their outage is a great way technology is allowing us to communicate with our customers," said Oncor spokesperson, Kris Spears.



The program is free and you can sign up on the website at http://www.oncor.com.

