Oncor rolling out new power outage notification system

Fort Stockton Police Chief Art Fuentes announced that today would be his last day as Chief of Police. He made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.
A semi carrying "cow guts" spilled its load on Slaton Highway around 4 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Lubbock Truck Sales.
It's something many people deal with when they reach a certain age. Finding a job can be difficult when you're over 55.
The Odessa Police Department says there's an accident at Maple Ave and University Blvd at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Four were taken to a hospital.
The City of Kermit no longer has a plastic bag ban. That's after getting an ultimatum from the state.
