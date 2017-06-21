Man arrested, charged with selling guns to kids

Odessa police got a call about a man selling guns to kids.



When they went to check it out, they found Rudy Merimon, 18, in his truck.



Officers say when they tried to stop him, he sped up and kept going.



Merimon eventually stopped.



He's charged with evading arrest.



Odessa police are still investigating whether or not he was actually selling the guns to kids.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.