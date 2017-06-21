Multiple new victims come forward following sexual assault charge against Midland doctor

The Midland Police Department said more victims have come forward since Midland doctor, Mohsin Syed was indicted for sexual assault of a patient. Syed made a court appearance today requesting to travel to Canada to visit his mother.

Syed works at Medical Spa of Midland and his medical license has been suspended since the indictment on June 1. The Texas Medical Board said Syed's continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.

Court documents said back in Dec. 2016 Midland Police received a report that he had sexually assaulted a patient.

