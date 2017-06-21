Ector County ISD STAAR scores show improvement

Ector County Independent School District released STAAR scores for the 2016-2017 school year. The scores show growth in a number of subjects, as well as areas that need improvement.

The District made gains in 3rd, 5th, & 6th grade Reading, and 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, & 8th grade Math, with double-digit gains in 3rd, 6th & 7th. 8th grade Social Studies & Science and Algebra 1 also compared to last year.

Superintendent of Schools Tom Crowe said in a statement, “We are pleased with the improvement in scores that we see in certain areas. The improvement in 3rd grade Reading and 3rd- 5th grade Math is significant. We are looking at our 4th-grade Writing and our 5th grade Science scores to determine what we might do to help our students demonstrate more improvement in those areas. Of the 22 tested areas, ECISD improved or stayed the same in 15.”

ECISD says the results are still being reviewed by district and campus administrators. Statewide STAAR results will be released in July.





