MISD announces recent coaching hires

The Midland Independent School District released a list of new coaches on Wednesday.

The new head cross country and women’s track coach at Midland High School is Laura Taylor, from Denver City.

Alan Alba will be Midland High School’s new men’s track coach.

Wes Overton is stepping down as Lee’s softball coach to become the new golf coach. The head softball coach at Lee will now be Mandy Davis.

MISD should reach a decision on the swim coach by Tuesday, June 27. Representatives say they are still interviewing for the men’s soccer coach at LHS.

