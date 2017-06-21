Midland police searching for 'wannabe-Spiderman' - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland police searching for 'wannabe-Spiderman'

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Surveillance photo of suspect (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook) Surveillance photo of suspect (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department needs your help to identify a "wannabe-Spiderman" suspect.

We’re told the suspect took two video cameras from Roto-Rooter located at 1410 W. Carter Avenue, on June 8, 2017.

If you have any information about this suspect, call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS regarding case number 170612017. 

