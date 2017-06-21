OPD charges 3 in connection to aggravated assault investigation

Odessa Police charged three subjects in connection to an aggravated assault investigation. Police arrived at Floyd Gwin Park on June 16 at approximately 4:57 p.m. after they were told that an 18-year-old male, had been pistol-whipped multiple times by three subjects. The victim received serious bodily injuries on the left side of his head.



The three charged with aggravated assault included two 17-year-olds Anthony Aguilar and Paul Rodriguez, and a 16-year-old male whose name has not been released.



Aguilar was also charged with possession of cocaine. Rodriguez was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, as he attempted to destroy some of the cocaine.



