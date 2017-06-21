Russ McEwen Aquatic Center closed for the rest of the day

The Russ McEwen Aquatic Center in Big Spring has been closed for the rest of day.

We're told the closure is due to unforeseen circumstances.

The City of Big Spring said the pool will reopen on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

If you have any questions, please contact Public Works Director Johnny Womack at (432) 264-2501.

