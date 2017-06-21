Weapons incident leads to arrest

A weapons incident led to the arrest of Rudy Merimon, 18. Odessa Police learned that a man had attempted to sell a gun to minors. Officers responded to the location of 35 and Adams, where they found Merimon. OPD believed for Merimon to match the description of the subject.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Merimon sped up his car and drove away. He eventually stopped in the 3300 block of Bellaire, where OPD was able to make the arrest.

