Heat advisory issued for Thursday across much of West Texas

The heat will be back on across the area on Thursday.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 1 p.m. CDT until 10 p.m. CDT Thursday.

The following counties are included in the advisory: Andrews, Brewster, Crane, Ector, Gaines, Jeff Davis, Loving, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Upton, Ward and Winkler. Lea and Eddy County in New Mexico are also under the advisory.

Be sure to take extra precautions if you must work outside. Where possible, reschedule any strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear light weight and loose fit clothing and drink lots of water.

